Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has seen a 5.24% increase in the past week, with a 8.12% gain in the past month, and a -1.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for BAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.99% for BAX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BAX is 0.64.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BAX is 503.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On December 19, 2023, BAX’s average trading volume was 5.13M shares.

BAX) stock’s latest price update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 38.70. However, the company has seen a 5.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Baxter International’s (BAX) robust growth across all geographies, along with transformational initiatives, boosts confidence. However, pandemic-related disruption continues to hurt sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $45 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAX Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.65. In addition, Baxter International Inc. saw -24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAX starting from STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, who sale 3,930 shares at the price of $37.52 back on Mar 20. After this action, STROUCKEN ALBERT P L now owns 36,835 shares of Baxter International Inc., valued at $147,454 using the latest closing price.

Kunzler Jacqueline, the SVP, Chief Quality Officer of Baxter International Inc., sale 3,813 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kunzler Jacqueline is holding 16,725 shares at $154,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Equity return is now at value 1.14, with 0.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.