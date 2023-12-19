Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI)’s stock price has soared by 0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 41.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that Gina Boswell, chief executive officer, and Eva Boratto, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wed., Dec. 6, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. EST.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is 12.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is 1.82.

The public float for BBWI is 224.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On December 19, 2023, BBWI’s average trading volume was 3.49M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has seen a 6.86% increase in the past week, with a 37.71% rise in the past month, and a 17.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.75% for BBWI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at 28.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +41.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.22. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw -1.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.