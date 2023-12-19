Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stock Experiences 10.65% Monthly Change

The stock of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has gone up by 3.79% for the week, with a 10.65% rise in the past month and a 16.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for BK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.01% for BK’s stock, with a 16.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) Right Now?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BK is 1.12.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BK is 767.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BK on December 19, 2023 was 4.62M shares.

BK) stock’s latest price update

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 51.63. However, the company has seen a 3.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-15 that Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Chief Executive Officer Robin Vince says he expects proposals for stricter capital requirements to evolve over time. He also speaks to Bloomberg’s Romaine Bostick about the stability of the financial sector, Federal Reserve monetary policy and the bank’s 240 year history.

BK Trading at 13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.73. In addition, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp saw 12.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Kurimsky Kurtis R., who sale 14,045 shares at the price of $45.64 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kurimsky Kurtis R. now owns 23,816 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, valued at $641,031 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, sale 35,000 shares at $46.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 98,102 shares at $1,621,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Equity return is now at value 8.98, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.