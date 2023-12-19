Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has seen a -1.91% decrease in the past week, with a 2.76% gain in the past month, and a 11.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for SAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for SAN’s stock, with a 10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) is above average at 6.52x. The 36-month beta value for SAN is also noteworthy at 1.19.

The public float for SAN is 15.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of SAN on December 19, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.49relation to previous closing price of 4.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Banco Santander (SAN) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

SAN Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.