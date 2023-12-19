Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (BSAC) Stock Experiences 2.58% Monthly Change

In the past week, BSAC stock has gone up by 0.83%, with a monthly gain of 2.58% and a quarterly surge of 4.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Banco Santander Chile SA ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for BSAC’s stock, with a 4.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (NYSE: BSAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (NYSE: BSAC) is above average at 18.91x. The 36-month beta value for BSAC is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for BSAC is 471.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of BSAC on December 19, 2023 was 367.07K shares.

BSAC) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (NYSE: BSAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 19.59, however, the company has experienced a 0.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors looking for stocks in the Banks – Foreign sector might want to consider either Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) or Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

BSAC Trading at 5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.45. In addition, Banco Santander Chile SA ADR saw 23.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Equity return is now at value 11.14, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco Santander Chile SA ADR (BSAC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.