Banc of California Inc’s (BANC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BANC stock has gone up by 9.63%, with a monthly gain of 12.22% and a quarterly surge of 13.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Banc of California Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.68% for BANC’s stock, with a 11.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) Right Now?

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BANC is at 1.17.

The public float for BANC is 138.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.07% of that float. The average trading volume for BANC on December 19, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has plunged by -1.50 when compared to previous closing price of 13.98, but the company has seen a 9.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Banc of California recently completed its merger with PacWest Bancorp, making it a leading bank in the state of California. The merger allows Banc of California to reduce expenses and optimize its balance sheet by repaying high-cost wholesale funding. The regional bank is a strong choice for dividend investors, with potential for significant dividend growth in the future.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BANC Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC rose by +9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Barker James Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Dec 12. After this action, Barker James Andrew now owns 149,680 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $123,228 using the latest closing price.

Rice Joseph J, the Director of Banc of California Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Rice Joseph J is holding 10,000 shares at $126,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Equity return is now at value 10.47, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.