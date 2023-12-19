Atreca Inc (BCEL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCEL is 1.29.

The public float for BCEL is 29.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% of that float. On December 19, 2023, BCEL’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

BCEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) has dropped by -11.11 compared to previous close of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-14 that Atreca (BCEL) suspends the development of only pipeline candidate, ATRC-101, in clinical evaluation, as part of its business restructuring efforts and cuts headcount by 40%. The stock falls 37%.

BCEL’s Market Performance

Atreca Inc (BCEL) has seen a 11.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.83% gain in the past month and a -32.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.04% for BCEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.96% for BCEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BCEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCEL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $27 based on the research report published on June 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCEL Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares surge +8.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEL rose by +11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2296. In addition, Atreca Inc saw -70.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEL starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who sale 274,739 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Oct 19. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 286,893 shares of Atreca Inc, valued at $110,582 using the latest closing price.

Serafini Tito, the Chief Strategy Officer of Atreca Inc, sale 5,487 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Serafini Tito is holding 72,817 shares at $5,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEL

Equity return is now at value -182.70, with -98.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atreca Inc (BCEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.