Assessing the Risk and Potential of WW International Inc’s (WW) Stock

The stock of WW International Inc (WW) has seen a 11.23% increase in the past week, with a 25.90% gain in the past month, and a -32.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for WW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.20% for WW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WW is at 1.71.

The public float for WW is 76.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.28% of that float. The average trading volume for WW on December 19, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW)’s stock price has increased by 6.23 compared to its previous closing price of 7.55. However, the company has seen a 11.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-12-15 that WeightWatchers launches a new program dedicated to helping people who have jumped on the weight-loss drug bandwagon. The program is called the GLP-1 Program.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW rose by +11.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, WW International Inc saw 107.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from COLOSI MICHAEL F, who sale 25,900 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Dec 01. After this action, COLOSI MICHAEL F now owns 0 shares of WW International Inc, valued at $182,245 using the latest closing price.

COLOSI MICHAEL F, the General Counsel and Secretary of WW International Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that COLOSI MICHAEL F is holding 25,900 shares at $144,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WW International Inc (WW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.