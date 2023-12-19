Assessing the Risk and Potential of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) Stock

The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen a -1.11% decrease in the past week, with a -1.93% drop in the past month, and a -10.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for BLDP stock, with a simple moving average of -16.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.84.

The public float for BLDP is 241.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume for BLDP on December 19, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

BLDP) stock’s latest price update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.30 compared to its previous closing price of 3.72. However, the company has seen a -1.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Millionaire-maker hydrogen stocks should be on your watch list. These companies have great upside potential via their strong catalysts and the industry’s progressive acceptance of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDP Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Equity return is now at value -14.45, with -13.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.