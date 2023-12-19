ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) is above average at 16.20x. The 36-month beta value for ASX is also noteworthy at 1.24.

The public float for ASX is 2.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on December 19, 2023 was 4.77M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ASX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) has surged by 0.22 when compared to previous closing price of 9.06, but the company has seen a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 3:00 AM ET Company Participants Ken Hsiang – Head of Investor Relations Joseph Tung – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gokul Hariharan – J.P.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has seen a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.70% gain in the past month and a 18.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for ASX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.29% for ASX’s stock, with a 16.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASX Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.73. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR saw 44.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 5.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.