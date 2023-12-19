ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 19.29. However, the company has seen a 0.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Armour Residential REIT (ARR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARR is 1.45.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ARR is 48.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.90% of that float. On December 19, 2023, ARR’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

ARR’s Market Performance

ARR’s stock has seen a 0.16% increase for the week, with a 12.63% rise in the past month and a -21.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for ARR’s stock, with a -17.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARR Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.38. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc saw -32.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARR starting from MOUNTAIN JAMES R, who sale 740 shares at the price of $17.41 back on Nov 21. After this action, MOUNTAIN JAMES R now owns 19,502 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, valued at $12,883 using the latest closing price.

Zimmer Jeffrey J, the Co-CEO and President of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, sale 33,378 shares at $5.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Zimmer Jeffrey J is holding 193,476 shares at $194,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

Equity return is now at value -11.76, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.