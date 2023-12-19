Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.87relation to previous closing price of 19.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that ARCC stock has a very impressive long-term track record. It used to be my favorite BDC, and I made considerable profits from my investment in it. However, I just sold my shares and in this article I detail why.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Right Now?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The public float for ARCC is 565.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ARCC was 3.20M shares.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC stock saw an increase of -1.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.61% and a quarterly increase of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.87% for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for ARCC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20.50 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCC Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw 6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $17.84 back on May 02. After this action, SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT now owns 15,000 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $267,600 using the latest closing price.

ROLL PENELOPE F, the Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $17.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that ROLL PENELOPE F is holding 60,500 shares at $52,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.