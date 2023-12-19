Arcimoto Inc (FUV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUV is 2.84.

The public float for FUV is 7.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUV on December 19, 2023 was 136.98K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

FUV) stock’s latest price update

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that 2023 is almost over and electric vehicle (EV) producers are likely happy about it. After all, this year hasn’t been the strongest for the sector.

FUV’s Market Performance

Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has seen a -2.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 31.33% gain in the past month and a -16.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.91% for FUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.20% for FUV’s stock, with a -38.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUV Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares surge +29.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8065. In addition, Arcimoto Inc saw -77.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Equity return is now at value -165.43, with -90.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.