Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen a 8.94% increase in the past week, with a 25.49% gain in the past month, and a -2.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for ABR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.61% for ABR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is above average at 8.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ABR is 181.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 33.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABR on December 19, 2023 was 4.66M shares.

ABR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 15.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-16 that This company is a leader in the thermal coal business, offers solid diversity and has a massive 13.35% yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABR Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +22.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.43. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw 16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Nov 29. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,108,412 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $120,500 using the latest closing price.

KAUFMAN IVAN, the COB, CEO and President of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that KAUFMAN IVAN is holding 1,098,412 shares at $118,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Equity return is now at value 12.42, with 2.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.