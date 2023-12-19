Applovin Corp (APP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 138.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69.

The public float for APP is 135.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.96% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of APP was 2.85M shares.

APP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has increased by 2.30 when compared to last closing price of 39.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 11.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with Trane Technologies (TT) and AppLovin (APP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

APP’s Market Performance

APP’s stock has risen by 11.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.98% and a quarterly rise of 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Applovin Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.07% for APP’s stock, with a 38.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APP Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP rose by +11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.26. In addition, Applovin Corp saw 288.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Shikin Vasily, who sale 6,076 shares at the price of $39.24 back on Dec 14. After this action, Shikin Vasily now owns 0 shares of Applovin Corp, valued at $238,422 using the latest closing price.

Shikin Vasily, the Chief Technology Officer of Applovin Corp, sale 383,539 shares at $37.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Shikin Vasily is holding 6,076 shares at $14,228,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applovin Corp (APP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.