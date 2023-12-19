Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04.

The public float for AAOI is 32.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAOI on December 19, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

AAOI) stock’s latest price update

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI)’s stock price has plunge by 3.57relation to previous closing price of 21.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that 2023 proved to be a wild year, as many investors’ top-performing stocks quickly swirled down the drain amid higher interest rates and tightened economic conditions. But, against all odds, the market outlook improved rapidly in early fall before kicking off an early start to the Santa rally.

AAOI’s Market Performance

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has experienced a 21.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 75.37% rise in the past month, and a 133.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for AAOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.74% for AAOI stock, with a simple moving average of 197.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAOI Trading at 90.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +76.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +21.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +724.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.06. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc saw 1090.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua), who sale 20 shares at the price of $23.71 back on Dec 15. After this action, Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) now owns 251,331 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, valued at $474 using the latest closing price.

Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua), the *** of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, sale 42,779 shares at $22.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) is holding 251,351 shares at $958,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Equity return is now at value -33.13, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.