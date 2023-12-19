Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.

The public float for APLS is 96.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APLS on December 19, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

APLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) has increased by 6.26 when compared to last closing price of 52.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that The CHMP may adopt a negative opinion on Apellis’ (APLS) intravitreal pegcetacoplan for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration in the EU. Stock declines.

APLS’s Market Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has seen a -6.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.89% gain in the past month and a 15.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for APLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for APLS’s stock, with a -7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APLS Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.99. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 8.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Townsend Adam J., who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $60.81 back on Dec 01. After this action, Townsend Adam J. now owns 76,407 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $6,689,303 using the latest closing price.

Dunlop A. Sinclair, the Director of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 24,000 shares at $61.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Dunlop A. Sinclair is holding 192,679 shares at $1,467,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Equity return is now at value -224.59, with -71.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.