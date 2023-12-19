Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

The 36-month beta value for OUT is also noteworthy at 1.87.

The public float for OUT is 132.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. The average trading volume of OUT on December 19, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

OUT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) has dropped by -1.86 compared to previous close of 13.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Q3 2023 results reflect decent top-line growth, backed by a rise in billboard revenues. However, higher interest expenses act as a spoilsport.

OUT’s Market Performance

OUT’s stock has risen by 9.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.47% and a quarterly rise of 29.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Outfront Media Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.61% for OUT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.35% for the last 200 days.

OUT Trading at 22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUT rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Outfront Media Inc saw -17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUT starting from Punter Clive A., who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Aug 18. After this action, Punter Clive A. now owns 174,647 shares of Outfront Media Inc, valued at $100,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUT

Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -7.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Outfront Media Inc (OUT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.