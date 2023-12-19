Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nogin Inc (NOGN)

The 36-month beta value for NOGN is also noteworthy at 0.24.

The public float for NOGN is 7.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of NOGN on December 19, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

NOGN stock's latest price update

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ: NOGN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jonathan Huberman – President and CEO Shahriyar Rahmati – COO and CFO Conference Call Participants Jeff Van Sinderen – B. Riley Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Operator Good day, and welcome to Nogin Incorporated Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

NOGN’s Market Performance

Nogin Inc (NOGN) has seen a -32.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -45.58% decline in the past month and a -79.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.86% for NOGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.43% for NOGN’s stock, with a -93.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -62.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.85%, as shares sank -36.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -32.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2056. In addition, Nogin Inc saw -99.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from HUBERMAN JONATHAN, who purchase 1,011,828 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 06. After this action, HUBERMAN JONATHAN now owns 1,020,459 shares of Nogin Inc, valued at $3,035,484 using the latest closing price.

Choi Stephen, the 10% Owner of Nogin Inc, purchase 333,333 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Choi Stephen is holding 1,103,257 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Equity return is now at value -76.54, with -71.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nogin Inc (NOGN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.