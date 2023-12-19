Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) is above average at 6.26x. The 36-month beta value for JRVR is also noteworthy at 0.19.

The public float for JRVR is 36.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of JRVR on December 19, 2023 was 540.30K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

JRVR) stock’s latest price update

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR)’s stock price has soared by 11.90 in relation to previous closing price of 8.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brett Shirreffs – Head-Investor Relations Frank D’Orazio – Chief Executive Officer Sarah Doran – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Hughes – Truist Matt Carletti – JMP Securities Tracy Benguigui – Barclays Brian Meredith – UBS Meyer Shields – KBW Casey Alexander – Compass Point Operator Welcome, everyone, to the James River Group Quarter Three 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

JRVR’s Market Performance

JRVR’s stock has risen by 3.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.76% and a quarterly drop of -36.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for James River Group Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for JRVR’s stock, with a -43.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JRVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JRVR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for JRVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JRVR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JRVR Trading at -17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.12. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd saw -54.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Equity return is now at value 10.23, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.