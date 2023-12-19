Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS)

The 36-month beta value for INBS is also noteworthy at 4.51.

The public float for INBS is 8.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume of INBS on December 19, 2023 was 6.46M shares.

INBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has jumped by 71.44 compared to previous close of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 88.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 7, 2023. The Company will provide insight into the Company’s unique proprietary Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, among other topics.

INBS’s Market Performance

INBS’s stock has risen by 88.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.99% and a quarterly drop of -60.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.25% for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 63.50% for INBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -74.53% for the last 200 days.

INBS Trading at 54.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares surge +44.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS rose by +68.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3033. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -87.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Equity return is now at value -357.06, with -125.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.