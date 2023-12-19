Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) is above average at 21.49x. The 36-month beta value for GFI is also noteworthy at 1.21.

The public float for GFI is 893.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on December 19, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has dropped by -0.31 compared to previous close of 16.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-18 that The final trades of the day with CNBC’s Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI’s stock has risen by 13.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.55% and a quarterly rise of 30.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Gold Fields Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.58% for GFI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.80% for the last 200 days.

GFI Trading at 16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +23.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +13.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 54.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.