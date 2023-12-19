Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

The 36-month beta value for GENI is also noteworthy at 2.02.

The public float for GENI is 121.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume of GENI on December 19, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has jumped by 4.55 compared to previous close of 5.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that Adaptive Biotechnologies offers services related to immunosequencing and immune medicine. Genius Sports’ sports data and technology is used by more than 400 sports organizations worldwide.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI’s stock has risen by 14.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.53% and a quarterly rise of 14.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.14% for GENI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at 17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +15.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 73.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Equity return is now at value -30.39, with -23.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.