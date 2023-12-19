Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of FREYR Battery (FREY)

The 36-month beta value for FREY is also noteworthy at 0.66.

The public float for FREY is 117.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.53% of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on December 19, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

FREY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has decreased by -3.19 when compared to last closing price of 1.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY ) stock rose nearly 10% in pre-market trading after the company gave analysts a positive review of its efforts to make its SemiSolid battery technology platform. FREY stock was trading in the pre-market at $1.54, a market capitalization of nearly $200 million.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREYR Battery (FREY) has experienced a -2.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.64% rise in the past month, and a -66.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.20% for FREY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for FREY’s stock, with a -70.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -32.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares surge +13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7850. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -79.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -4.31, with -3.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.