Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) is above average at 1.67x. The 36-month beta value for CNX is also noteworthy at 1.31.

The public float for CNX is 153.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.31% of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on December 19, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

CNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has dropped by -1.05 compared to previous close of 20.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that CNX Resources’ (CNX) production activities in the Appalachian basin region are likely to aid its earnings and revenues. Its dependence on third parties for natural gas transportation is a headwind.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX’s stock has fallen by -0.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.47% and a quarterly drop of -9.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for CNX Resources Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for CNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $27 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNX Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.50. In addition, CNX Resources Corp saw 17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from LANIGAN BERNARD JR, who purchase 45,805 shares at the price of $21.83 back on Sep 18. After this action, LANIGAN BERNARD JR now owns 251,820 shares of CNX Resources Corp, valued at $999,923 using the latest closing price.

LANIGAN BERNARD JR, the Director of CNX Resources Corp, purchase 98,635 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that LANIGAN BERNARD JR is holding 206,015 shares at $2,169,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Equity return is now at value 80.26, with 27.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.