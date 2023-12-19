Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

The 36-month beta value for CLNE is also noteworthy at 2.11.

The public float for CLNE is 165.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.13% of that float. The average trading volume of CLNE on December 19, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

CLNE) stock’s latest price update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 3.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-13 that Clean Energy Fuels announced a financing facility of up to $400 million with alternative investment firm Stonepeak. The agreement gives Clean Energy significant flexibility to capitalize on RNG development opportunities.

CLNE’s Market Performance

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has seen a 19.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.91% gain in the past month and a -6.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for CLNE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.65% for CLNE’s stock, with a -9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLNE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CLNE by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CLNE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $6 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLNE Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.19%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLNE rose by +18.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Clean Energy Fuels Corp saw -27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLNE starting from Corbus Barclay, who sale 5,643 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Feb 27. After this action, Corbus Barclay now owns 624,458 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, valued at $32,133 using the latest closing price.

Corbus Barclay, the SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of Clean Energy Fuels Corp, sale 11,286 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Corbus Barclay is holding 630,101 shares at $61,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLNE

Equity return is now at value -13.25, with -9.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.