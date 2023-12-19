Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): A Technical Analysis

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for ADI is 494.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADI on December 19, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ADI) stock’s latest price update

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has dropped by -2.14 in relation to previous closing price of 200.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of growth investing, it’s tough to overlook the massive potential of nano-tech stocks. Standing at the forefront of innovation, they symbolize a rapid shift in a myriad of sectors, from manufacturing to space exploration.

ADI’s Market Performance

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a 3.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.31% rise in the past month, and a 9.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for ADI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for ADI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $210 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.58. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $185.65 back on Dec 11. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 15,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $5,569,500 using the latest closing price.

Jain Vivek, the EVP, Global Operations of Analog Devices Inc., sale 17,038 shares at $183.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Jain Vivek is holding 5,815 shares at $3,129,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.