An In-Depth Look at Sonos Inc’s (SONO) Stock Performance

The stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) has seen a 6.20% increase in the past week, with a 27.69% gain in the past month, and a 31.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for SONO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.56% for SONO’s stock, with a 8.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONO is 1.97.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SONO is 116.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. On December 19, 2023, SONO’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.24relation to previous closing price of 17.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.20% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Sonos (SONO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SONO Trading at 31.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Sonos Inc saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $15.66 back on Dec 04. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 16,628 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $14,172 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc, sale 2,715 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 17,533 shares at $40,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sonos Inc (SONO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.