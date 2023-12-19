An In-Depth Look at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (CERE) Stock Performance

The stock of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has seen a 1.52% increase in the past week, with a 69.18% gain in the past month, and a 100.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for CERE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.34% for CERE’s stock, with a 53.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CERE is 1.51.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CERE is 86.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.98% of that float. On December 19, 2023, CERE’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

CERE) stock’s latest price update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.66relation to previous closing price of 41.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-12-07 that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) shares jumped more than 11% Thursday after AbbVie (ABBV) agreed to acquire the neuroscience drugmaker for about $8.7 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $45 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CERE Trading at 52.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +70.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.85. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw 32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from Akamine Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.37 back on Dec 07. After this action, Akamine Scott now owns 513 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $413,700 using the latest closing price.

Sanchez Ramiro, the Chief Medical Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $41.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Sanchez Ramiro is holding 0 shares at $413,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

Equity return is now at value -89.69, with -41.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.