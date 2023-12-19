Amphenol Corp. (APH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) is 31.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APH is 1.30.

The public float for APH is 594.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On December 19, 2023, APH’s average trading volume was 2.81M shares.

APH) stock’s latest price update

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 99.28. However, the company has seen a 3.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Companies that consistently increase their dividends perform better than those that don’t. The article provides insights on upcoming dividend increases for investors to consider. With two weeks left, it’s last call for dividend increases for 2023.

APH’s Market Performance

APH’s stock has risen by 3.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.06% and a quarterly rise of 14.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for Amphenol Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for APH’s stock, with a 19.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $93 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.89. In addition, Amphenol Corp. saw 29.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Silverman David M, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $89.51 back on Nov 16. After this action, Silverman David M now owns 7,000 shares of Amphenol Corp., valued at $6,713,040 using the latest closing price.

Livingston Robert, the Director of Amphenol Corp., purchase 11,839 shares at $84.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Livingston Robert is holding 59,120 shares at $1,004,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Equity return is now at value 26.63, with 12.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amphenol Corp. (APH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.