Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for FOLD is also noteworthy at 0.81.

The public float for FOLD is 284.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.49% of that float. The average trading volume of FOLD on December 19, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

FOLD) stock’s latest price update

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FOLD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.47 in relation to its previous close of 12.72. However, the company has experienced a 10.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Amicus (FOLD) incurs a narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter. However, revenues beat estimates.

FOLD’s Market Performance

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) has seen a 10.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.43% gain in the past month and a -1.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for FOLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.72% for FOLD’s stock, with a 6.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FOLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FOLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on September 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FOLD Trading at 15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOLD rose by +10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Amicus Therapeutics Inc saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOLD starting from Campbell Bradley L, who sale 11,702 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Dec 01. After this action, Campbell Bradley L now owns 792,161 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc, valued at $129,693 using the latest closing price.

Crowley John F, the Executive Chairman of Amicus Therapeutics Inc, sale 6,043 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Crowley John F is holding 883,791 shares at $66,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOLD

Equity return is now at value -130.63, with -22.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.