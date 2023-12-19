American International Group Inc (AIG) Stock Observes 14.79% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AIG stock has gone up by 0.42%, with a monthly gain of 3.65% and a quarterly surge of 6.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for American International Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for AIG’s stock, with a 14.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Right Now?

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIG is 1.04.

The public float for AIG is 700.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIG on December 19, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

AIG) stock’s latest price update

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.68 in relation to its previous close of 66.01. However, the company has experienced a 0.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Corebridge Financial shares have steadily recovered after a sharp decline during market turmoil in March and April. The company’s shift from variable annuities to fixed and fixed-index annuities is boosting sales and making earnings more consistent. CRBG has a diverse investment portfolio and a solid capital position, with the potential for future special dividends and share repurchases.

AIG Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.68. In addition, American International Group Inc saw 5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sale 35,000,000 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Dec 05. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 330,413,892 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $717,500,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc, sale 50,000,000 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 365,413,892 shares at $1,025,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American International Group Inc (AIG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.