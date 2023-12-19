American Express Co. (AXP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of American Express Co. (AXP) has seen a 8.53% increase in the past week, with a 14.91% gain in the past month, and a 14.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for AXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.13% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) Right Now?

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXP is 1.21.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for AXP is 727.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on December 19, 2023 was 3.13M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has surged by 1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 180.51, but the company has seen a 8.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that The latest trading day saw American Express (AXP) settling at $182.76, representing a +1.25% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $184 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXP Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.03. In addition, American Express Co. saw 23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, who sale 21,008 shares at the price of $168.33 back on Nov 29. After this action, CAMPBELL JEFFREY C now owns 125,646 shares of American Express Co., valued at $3,536,277 using the latest closing price.

Buckminster Douglas E., the Vice Chairman of American Express Co., sale 11,344 shares at $158.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Buckminster Douglas E. is holding 88,376 shares at $1,802,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Equity return is now at value 31.02, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Express Co. (AXP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.