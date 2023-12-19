Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AEE stock has gone down by -9.00%, with a monthly decline of -7.35% and a quarterly plunge of -11.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Ameren Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.20% for AEE’s stock, with a -13.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

The public float for AEE is 261.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEE on December 19, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

AEE) stock’s latest price update

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 71.73. However, the company has seen a -9.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Ameren (AEE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

AEE Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.20. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Flores Rafael, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $77.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Flores Rafael now owns 13,007 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $116,475 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Sr Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corp., sale 3,244 shares at $77.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding 198,937 shares at $250,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.