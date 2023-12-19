Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has plunge by 2.43relation to previous closing price of 2.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 11:30 AM ET Company Participants Jean Jereissati – Chief Executive Officer Lucas Lira – Chief Financial, Investor Relations and Shared Services Officer Conference Call Participants Isabella Simonato – Bank of America Robert Ottenstein – Evercore Thiago Duarte – BTG Pactual Ben Theurer – Barclays Felipe Ucros – Scotiabank Alan Alanis – Santander Operator Good morning, good afternoon, and thank you for waiting. We would like to welcome everyone to Ambev’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ABEV is at 1.18.

The public float for ABEV is 15.74B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for ABEV on December 19, 2023 was 11.93M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

The stock of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has seen a 2.08% increase in the past week, with a 5.73% rise in the past month, and a 8.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for ABEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.63% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of 4.45% for the last 200 days.

ABEV Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Ambev S.A. ADR saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 17.08, with 10.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.