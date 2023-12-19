Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has decreased by -2.41 when compared to last closing price of 34.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-13 that Ally Financial is facing headwinds from rising interest rates and falling car prices. The company has steadily increased its customer count.

Is It Worth Investing in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is above average at 9.31x. The 36-month beta value for ALLY is also noteworthy at 1.40.

The public float for ALLY is 298.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLY on December 19, 2023 was 4.61M shares.

ALLY’s Market Performance

ALLY stock saw an increase of 13.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.33% and a quarterly increase of 19.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.90% for ALLY’s stock, with a 26.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $31 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLY Trading at 26.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +23.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +13.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.95. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw 39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from DEBRUNNER DAVID J, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, DEBRUNNER DAVID J now owns 104,537 shares of Ally Financial Inc, valued at $131,250 using the latest closing price.

DEBRUNNER DAVID J, the VP, CAO, Controller of Ally Financial Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $33.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that DEBRUNNER DAVID J is holding 108,287 shares at $253,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.