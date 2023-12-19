Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) has increased by 4.56 when compared to last closing price of 2.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-18 that LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to provide top-line results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX‑629 in patients with atopic dermatitis. The dial-in numbers are (888) 415-4305 for domestic callers and (646) 960-0336 for international callers. The access code is 5858366. A live audio webcast of the conference call also will be accessib.

Is It Worth Investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for ALDX is 56.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALDX on December 19, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

ALDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has seen a 7.84% increase in the past week, with a 8.60% rise in the past month, and a -51.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for ALDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.50% for ALDX’s stock, with a -56.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on April 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALDX Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc saw -55.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALDX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who sale 306,499 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Oct 18. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 8,593,586 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $533,308 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,450,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 8,900,085 shares at $3,920,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

Equity return is now at value -32.04, with -27.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.