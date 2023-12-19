Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has plunged by -0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 147.06, but the company has seen a 15.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Lithium stocks have been depressed through 2023 on the back of weakness in lithium’s price. And yet, the saying, “Be greedy when others are fearful,” perfectly fits lithium stocks today.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ALB is 117.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.21% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ALB was 3.12M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stock saw an increase of 15.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.01% and a quarterly increase of -18.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Albemarle Corp. (ALB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.56% for ALB stock, with a simple moving average of -21.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $149 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.29. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Coleman Kristin M., who purchase 1,373 shares at the price of $121.86 back on Nov 07. After this action, Coleman Kristin M. now owns 2,746 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $167,314 using the latest closing price.

Norris Eric, the President, Energy Storage of Albemarle Corp., purchase 1,260 shares at $195.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Norris Eric is holding 26,596 shares at $246,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Equity return is now at value 39.97, with 20.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.