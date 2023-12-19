African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.49.

The public float for AAGR is 5.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAGR on December 19, 2023 was 178.18K shares.

AAGR) stock’s latest price update

African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAGR)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.28 in comparison to its previous close of 0.60, however, the company has experienced a -55.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAGR’s Market Performance

AAGR’s stock has fallen by -55.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -93.58% and a quarterly drop of -93.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.08% for African Agriculture Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -90.58% for AAGR’s stock, with a -93.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAGR Trading at -92.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.29%, as shares sank -93.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAGR fell by -55.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.8142. In addition, African Agriculture Holdings Inc saw -93.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAGR

Equity return is now at value -4.81, with -4.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.