AEye Inc (LIDR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LIDR is 2.25.

The public float for LIDR is 125.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIDR on December 19, 2023 was 743.64K shares.

LIDR) stock’s latest price update

AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR)’s stock price has dropped by -29.50 in relation to previous closing price of 0.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -39.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

LIDR’s Market Performance

AEye Inc (LIDR) has experienced a -39.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -55.69% drop in the past month, and a -66.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for LIDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.82% for LIDR’s stock, with a -70.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LIDR Trading at -59.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -54.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR fell by -34.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1317. In addition, AEye Inc saw -85.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dussan Luis, who sale 32,778 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 01. After this action, Dussan Luis now owns 16,344,985 shares of AEye Inc, valued at $4,946 using the latest closing price.

Dussan Luis, the Director of AEye Inc, sale 64,109 shares at $0.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Dussan Luis is holding 16,377,763 shares at $9,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Equity return is now at value -101.10, with -71.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AEye Inc (LIDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.