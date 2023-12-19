AES Corp. (AES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AES Corp. (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 19.35. However, the company has seen a 5.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that AES continues to reward shareholders through dividend hikes. It has been paying dividends for 11 consecutive years.

Is It Worth Investing in AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.

The public float for AES is 666.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AES on December 19, 2023 was 8.59M shares.

AES’s Market Performance

AES stock saw an increase of 5.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.48% and a quarterly increase of 13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for AES Corp. (AES). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.78% for AES’s stock, with a -2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AES Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, AES Corp. saw -33.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Mendoza Tish, who sale 21,594 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Dec 13. After this action, Mendoza Tish now owns 167,261 shares of AES Corp., valued at $409,206 using the latest closing price.

AES CORP, the 10% Owner of AES Corp., sale 7,087,500 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that AES CORP is holding 0 shares at $156,279,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Equity return is now at value -12.71, with -1.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AES Corp. (AES) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.