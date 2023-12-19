Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) has decreased by -7.16 when compared to last closing price of 1.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-06 that Penny stocks, securities with share prices under $5, offer investors a chance at exponential returns with little upfront investment. However, investing wisely in penny stocks requires research as their prices fluctuate wildly around key events.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is 0.16.

The public float for ACRS is 58.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRS on December 19, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS stock saw an increase of -3.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.93% and a quarterly increase of -87.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.42% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.28% for ACRS’s stock, with a -87.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRS Trading at -70.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9490. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc saw -94.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Monahan Joseph, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $5.08 back on Oct 23. After this action, Monahan Joseph now owns 129,724 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, valued at $30,460 using the latest closing price.

Balthaser Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, purchase 9,490 shares at $7.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Balthaser Kevin is holding 15,461 shares at $74,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Equity return is now at value -60.94, with -47.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.