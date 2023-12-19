Accenture plc (ACN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.67 in comparison to its previous close of 344.15, however, the company has experienced a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that We have narrowed our search to five crypto-centric stocks with strong potential for 2024. These are: NVDA, SQ, HUT, COIN, ACN.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 31.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACN is 1.20.

The public float for ACN is 625.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On December 19, 2023, ACN’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN stock saw an increase of -0.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.44% and a quarterly increase of 7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Accenture plc (ACN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.71% for ACN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $410 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $336.79. In addition, Accenture plc saw 28.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 4,432 shares at the price of $317.59 back on Nov 10. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 22,522 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,407,539 using the latest closing price.

Sweet Julie Spellman, the Chair and CEO of Accenture plc, sale 9,000 shares at $314.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Sweet Julie Spellman is holding 26,830 shares at $2,832,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Equity return is now at value 28.75, with 13.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Accenture plc (ACN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.