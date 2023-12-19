60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) Stock Showcases 20.32% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) has seen a 2.24% increase in the past week, with a 16.32% gain in the past month, and a -8.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.37% for SXTP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.32% for SXTP’s stock, with a -35.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP) Right Now?

The public float for SXTP is 5.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On December 19, 2023, SXTP’s average trading volume was 48.93K shares.

SXTP) stock’s latest price update

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP)’s stock price has soared by 13.16 in relation to previous closing price of 0.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-19 that 60 Degrees Pharma Presents Review of Safety, Efficacy Data of 8-Aminoquinolines for Malaria and Babesiosis Treatment at ILADS Annual Scientific Meeting

SXTP Trading at 17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.91%, as shares surge +13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXTP rose by +2.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6622. In addition, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -83.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.