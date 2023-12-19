3M Co. (MMM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01.

The public float for MMM is 551.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of MMM was 3.69M shares.

MMM) stock’s latest price update

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM)’s stock price has dropped by -1.04 in relation to previous closing price of 106.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that In the closing of the recent trading day, 3M (MMM) stood at $105.87, denoting a -1.04% change from the preceding trading day.

MMM’s Market Performance

3M Co. (MMM) has seen a 2.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.62% gain in the past month and a 5.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for MMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for MMM’s stock, with a 5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $107 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MMM Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.88. In addition, 3M Co. saw -11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Ashish Khandpur K, who sale 9,432 shares at the price of $99.27 back on May 18. After this action, Ashish Khandpur K now owns 20,943 shares of 3M Co., valued at $936,306 using the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off of 3M Co., sale 6,487 shares at $105.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 10,430 shares at $683,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Equity return is now at value -78.91, with -15.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, 3M Co. (MMM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.