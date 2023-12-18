Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, ZM stock has gone down by -2.04%, with a monthly gain of 12.28% and a quarterly surge of 1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for ZM’s stock, with a 6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is above average at 96.02x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ZM is 229.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZM on December 18, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has decreased by -0.79 when compared to last closing price of 72.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Now is a good time for investors to prepare for the New Year. Looking to maximize IRA or 401(k) contributions before the year ends can ensure a healthy portfolio ready to tackle individuals’ needs in retirement.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $66 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.76. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw 5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Sankarlingam Velchamy, who sale 1,571 shares at the price of $71.98 back on Dec 12. After this action, Sankarlingam Velchamy now owns 64,858 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $113,081 using the latest closing price.

Yuan Eric S., the Chief Executive Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 11,207 shares at $68.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Yuan Eric S. is holding 0 shares at $764,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.