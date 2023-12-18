Zomedica Corp (ZOM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM)’s stock price has plunge by 4.76relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-28 that ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that the management team will be attending Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University’s Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, Florida on December 5, 2023. Zomedica CEO Larry Heaton will be presenting a Company overview and business update at 2:30 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZOM is at 0.81.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ZOM is 964.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ZOM on December 18, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

ZOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Zomedica Corp (ZOM) has seen a 5.70% increase in the past week, with a 9.00% rise in the past month, and a 0.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for ZOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.37% for ZOM stock, with a simple moving average of -8.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZOM stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ZOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZOM in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $6 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZOM Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1694. In addition, Zomedica Corp saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZOM starting from POWERS JOHNNY D, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.17 back on Dec 15. After this action, POWERS JOHNNY D now owns 1,950 shares of Zomedica Corp, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

HEATON LARRY C II, the CEO of Zomedica Corp, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HEATON LARRY C II is holding 200,000 shares at $16,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Equity return is now at value -5.64, with -5.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zomedica Corp (ZOM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.