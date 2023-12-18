ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for ZIMV is 25.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.97% of that float. On December 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ZIMV was 205.42K shares.

ZIMV) stock’s latest price update

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ: ZIMV)’s stock price has soared by 38.24 in relation to previous closing price of 11.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 41.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Marissa Bych – Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group LLC Vafa Jamali – President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Heppenstall – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Lilly Wyttenbach – JPMorgan Matt Miksic – Barclays Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZimVie Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

ZIMV’s Market Performance

ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) has seen a 41.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 84.09% gain in the past month and a 52.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for ZIMV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.63% for ZIMV’s stock, with a 60.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZIMV Trading at 76.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +81.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV rose by +46.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, ZimVie Inc saw 66.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from CRAWFORD SALLY, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 13. After this action, CRAWFORD SALLY now owns 40,127 shares of ZimVie Inc, valued at $224,120 using the latest closing price.

Kidwell Heather purchase 36,765 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kidwell Heather is holding 44,754 shares at $203,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.