Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.99 in relation to its previous close of 8.17. However, the company has experienced a 30.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services lowered its EBITDA forecast for 2023 due to challenges in the container shipping industry, especially with regard to cargo container pricing. The recent turmoil in the Red Sea, which included a number of Houthi attacks on container ships, may change the short to medium earnings outlook for the shipping company. Increased risks related to sea-borne trade routes could result in higher shipping rates, benefiting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

Is It Worth Investing in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZIM is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZIM is 95.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.67% of that float. The average trading volume of ZIM on December 18, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM stock saw an increase of 30.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.53% and a quarterly increase of -16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.76% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of -29.27% for the last 200 days.

ZIM Trading at 20.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +32.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +30.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd saw -43.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value -50.92, with -21.13 for asset returns.

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.