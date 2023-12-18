XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XPEV is 3.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The public float for XPEV is 753.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.34% of that float. On December 18, 2023, XPEV’s average trading volume was 10.61M shares.

The stock of XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) has decreased by -7.54 when compared to last closing price of 15.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are certainly feeling the pain today, spurred by a number of negative catalysts in the sector. However, XPeng (NYSE: XPEV ) is among the leading decliners in this space today, with XPEV stock dropping around 5% in early afternoon trading.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has experienced a -4.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.79% drop in the past month, and a -21.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.87% for XPEV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPEV Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.52. In addition, XPeng Inc ADR saw 45.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc ADR stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -33.86, with -16.27 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.80. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.